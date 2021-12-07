North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 100 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

