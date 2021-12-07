North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 4,600 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 252.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

