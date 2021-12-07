Stitch Fix, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFIX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.76.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

