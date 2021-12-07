North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $788,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $275.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

