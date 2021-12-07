Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

