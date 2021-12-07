StoneX Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $248.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

