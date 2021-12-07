Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.62 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.