Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Britvic (BTVCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Britvic (OTCMKTS: BTVCY):

11/30/2021 – Britvic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/26/2021 – Britvic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/26/2021 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/25/2021 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2021 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

10/13/2021 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2021 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.