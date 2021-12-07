StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

