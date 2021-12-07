StoneX Group Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

