StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

