SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at 8.77 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of 7.30 and a 12-month high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

