StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

