Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 9,332 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

