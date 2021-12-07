Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NUE opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

