AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $240.86 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.33.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

