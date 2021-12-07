Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.03 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

