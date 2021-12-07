Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,535.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,470.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,456.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.