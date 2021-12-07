Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

ULTA opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

