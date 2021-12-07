SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $348.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average is $338.04. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.