Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $201.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock worth $26,366,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

