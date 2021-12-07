Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

