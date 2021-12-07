JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) vs. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head to Head Survey

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JFE and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $30.34 billion 0.23 -$205.55 million $3.60 3.43 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 1.08 -$117.77 million ($0.46) -173.50

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JFE and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JFE and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.08% 12.42% 4.75% KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -0.49% -1.21% -0.46%

Summary

JFE beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots. The KUKA System segment offers services such as welding, bonding, sealing, assembling, and testing, to forming solutions to meet the specific customer needs and production of castings and plastic components. The Swisslog segment produces automotive solutions for future oriented hospitals, warehouses and distribution centers primarily on trading, including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and chilled and frozen foods. The KUKA AG & Other Companies segment is supplementary to the operating activities of KUKA Group. The company was founded by Johann Josef Keller and Jakob Knappich in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

