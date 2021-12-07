Reviewing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.5, suggesting that its share price is 950% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.67 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

