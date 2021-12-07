Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 14,142 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 183.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

