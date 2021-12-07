Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $6,857,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,657 shares of company stock worth $18,201,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

