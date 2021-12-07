Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

