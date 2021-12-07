Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE CHWY opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

