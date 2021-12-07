Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $246,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in APA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of APA by 24.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Shares of APA opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

