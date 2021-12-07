FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By Desjardins

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.42.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.12. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.18 and a 52-week high of C$67.08. The firm has a market cap of C$60.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

