Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Generac by 39.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Generac by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.