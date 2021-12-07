Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

