Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 331,893 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 87,971.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,487,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

