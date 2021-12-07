Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $105.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

