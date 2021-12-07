iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

