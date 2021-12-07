TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

