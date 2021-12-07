Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of SQM opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

