Csenge Advisory Group Sells 984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

