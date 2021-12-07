Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

