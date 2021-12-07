NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.98) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NRR opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

