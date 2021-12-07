Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.74% from the company’s current price.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 373 ($4.95).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 313.10 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

