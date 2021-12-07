FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx stock opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.15. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

