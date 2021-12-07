Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 68,507 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 16.74% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.