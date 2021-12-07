Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $112.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.