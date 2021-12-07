Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 171 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 532.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

