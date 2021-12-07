Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 235 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Shares of PSA opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

