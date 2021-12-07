Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $215,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,075,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HP by 72.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in HP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 71.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 172,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

