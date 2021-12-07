Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

