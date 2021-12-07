Analyzing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroPace and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.15%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.76 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 45.66 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.03

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

