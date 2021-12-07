Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $138.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $2,854,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,203.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

